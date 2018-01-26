“Charmed” Reboot Back In The Works

The CW has ordered a pilot episode for a reboot of the popular tv show “Charmed.”

Last year development of a reboot set in the 70s was talked about, but never came to life, now the reboot is set for the present day and the pilot is a go!

“Charmed” ran for eight seasons on the WB Network, and followed the Halliwell sisters who found out their family was in a long line of powerful witches.

Even though the show ended in 2006, the story lived on in comic books. Two additional “Charmed” seasons were published with season 10 completing this past September.

Were you a big fan of “Charmed” and ready to see the reboot?