Check Out The First Venom Trailer Featuring Tom Hardy!

The first trailer for Venom (starring Tom Hardy) has been released! And it looks amazing! The movie doesn’t come out until October 5th.

Hardy steps into the role of Eddie Brock for the Spiderman spin-off. In the trailer, Hardy’s character appears to be a tortured soul.

If you are hoping for some plot giveaways, you might be out of luck as the trailer doesn’t give much away.

Tom Hardy has the distinction of playing a couple of different comic book characters. Remember that he played Bane in the final installment of the Dark Knight series.

Tom Hardy wrestles with his demons in the first #Venom teaser https://t.co/FLe7A8wI9W pic.twitter.com/nX8wq3F8Al — Variety (@Variety) February 8, 2018