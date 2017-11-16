Check out the Leonid Meteor Shower this weekend!

Turn your eyes to the sky near the constellation Leo the Lion for the annual Leonid meteor shower , as it kicks into high gear!
We will have fair viewing conditions in South Florida and they should be near ideal during the shower’s peak, late on November 17 and into the early hours of November 18. The new moon means that there won’t be any added glare that can drown out fainter meteors. Under clear, dark skies, away from city lights, you can expect to see anywhere from 10-25 meteors an hour during the peak!
The Leonid meteor shower is this weekend. Here are the best places to see it https://t.co/R1h4dpQ1aG
— TIME (@TIME) November 14, 2017