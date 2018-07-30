Check Out How Tom Cruise Does His Own Stunts! By Bill Adams | Jul 30, 2018 @ 7:04 AM You may have heard that Tom Cruise does his own stunts – here’s proof. Mission Impossible – Fallout paid off for him with a huge take at the box office this weekend. ~ Bill #jenniferandbill#missionimpossible SHARE RELATED CONTENT You Can Win Kennedy Space Center Passes, But Trust Me…You Need This Hint Watch This Car Get Swallowed By A Sinkhole!! Kennedy Space Center Passes Could Be Yours…But You Might Need This Info It’s TooJay’s 37th Birthday! You’ll Need To Google This Question For Kennedy Space Center Passes Win Some Kennedy Space Center Tickets With This Hint!