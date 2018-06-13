Check out the trailer for Disney’s live-action ‘Dumbo’
By Beth
|
Jun 13, 2018 @ 4:20 PM

Early this morning, Disney released a teaser trailer for their upcoming live-action movie version of Dumbo.
The film features Michael Keaton, Danny DeVito, Colin Farrell and a flying elephant.
Dumbo is from the imagination of Tim Burton and will be released in March 2019.
Check out the trailer. What do you think? Will you go see this in theaters? What’s your favorite Disney story?

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

My Newest Netflix Obsession! “The Staircase”! Get Your 80s On with The B-52’s, Culture Club & special guest Thompson Twins’ Tom Bailey If You’ve Never Watched It, Do Yourself A Favor And Do It! Jen & Bill live from the Waldorf! Free Tacos! Have You Downloaded The EveryParent App From Children’s Services Council of PBC?
Comments