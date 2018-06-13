Early this morning, Disney released a teaser trailer for their upcoming live-action movie version of Dumbo.
The film features Michael Keaton, Danny DeVito, Colin Farrell and a flying elephant.
Dumbo is from the imagination of Tim Burton and will be released in March 2019.
Check out the trailer. What do you think? Will you go see this in theaters? What’s your favorite Disney story?
Check out the trailer for Disney’s live-action ‘Dumbo’
