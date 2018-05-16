Cheesecake Factory Apologizes to Black Patron Harassed for Wearing “MAGA” Hat by Restaurant Workers
By 850 WFTL
May 16, 2018 @ 7:03 AM

An African-American man who claims he was singled out for ridicule by employees of a Miami-area restaurant because of his skin color and his “Make America Great Again” cap says he’ll be telling his story on national TV.

Twenty-two-year-old Eugenior Joseph is scheduled to appear on “Fox & Friends” on the Fox News Channel this morning.

Joseph says the incident occurred on Mother’s Day as he dined at the Cheesecake Factory at Dadeland Mall with several people, including his girlfriend and her mother.
The Cheesecake Factory says the company has suspended the employees involved pending an investigation and issued an apology to Joseph, who said he had not received it as of yesterday afternoon.

Joseph tells the “Miami Herald,” “I’m 100 percent sure it’s because I’m black and I’m wearing a Make America Great Again hat.”

