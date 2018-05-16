Cheesecake Factory Apologizes to Black Patron Harassed for Wearing “MAGA” Hat by Restaurant Workers

(Photo Courtesy: CBS12)

An African-American man who claims he was singled out for ridicule by employees of a Miami-area restaurant because of his skin color and his “Make America Great Again” cap says he’ll be telling his story on national TV.

Twenty-two-year-old Eugenior Joseph is scheduled to appear on “Fox & Friends” on the Fox News Channel this morning.

Black Trump supporter attacked at Cheesecake Factory over MAGA hat: report https://t.co/1o2elJM9gB — Fox News (@FoxNews) May 15, 2018

Cheesecake Factory says it suspended employees for mocking black customer’s MAGA hat https://t.co/2wquvMtixk pic.twitter.com/rOIUJKPj9a — Miami Herald (@MiamiHerald) May 15, 2018

Joseph says the incident occurred on Mother’s Day as he dined at the Cheesecake Factory at Dadeland Mall with several people, including his girlfriend and her mother.

The Cheesecake Factory says the company has suspended the employees involved pending an investigation and issued an apology to Joseph, who said he had not received it as of yesterday afternoon.

Mob of Cheesecake Factory employees intimidate black Trump-supporting customer over MAGA hat: report https://t.co/NWz87diOfZ — TheBlaze (@theblaze) May 15, 2018

Joseph tells the “Miami Herald,” “I’m 100 percent sure it’s because I’m black and I’m wearing a Make America Great Again hat.”

