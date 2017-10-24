Chef received death threats for entering vegan meatballs into meatball contest

Apparently people in South Philly take their meatballs very seriously, as one chef learned after receiving death threats for entering vegan meatballs into a recent contest.

Jennifer “Fear” Zavala, a food truck owner, made chickpea meatballs for the Fourth Annual Meatballs & Gravy contest earlier this month.

But despite meeting all the competition requirements, not everyone was pleased with her meatless dish.

“It’s not a f—ing vegan competition,” one judge was overheard saying.

“They’re called meatballs,” said another.

People were fuming that Zavala’s meatballs, which “didn’t even have meat,” earned the top prize.

The anger continued on event’s Facebook page, where people took to the comments to express their frustration, Philly Mag reports.

The “meatball controversy” even resulted in threatening messages sent to Zavala directly.

How serious are you about your meat? Could you give up eating meat?