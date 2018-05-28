Chelsea Clinton bashes Trump in interview

Saturday, Chelsea Clinton who is the daughter of former President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton tore into Trump’s character in a recent interview published by The Guardian.

Chelsea,38, accused the President of degrading “what it means to be an American.”

Furthermore, she told the newspaper that she’s been the target of “vitriol” for as long as she could remember and credited Trump for prompting her decision to start firing back at people who say “hateful” things to her.

The “bad-blood” stems from the 2016 election and arguably before when Trump called for his election opponent and Chelsea’s mother, Hillary, to be jailed for her e-mail practices as secretary of state, as well as gave her the infamous nickname “crooked-Hillary.”

Chelsea isn’t the only Clinton to recently throw shade at the President.

Hillary Clinton not only spoke about her failed campaign for President during her Class Day speech at Yale, but she also threw subtle jabs at the current President.

First by pulling out a Russian hat in a subliminal reference to the ongoing investigation into Russia’s election meddling.

Then taking it a step further by noting the over-the-top hats students traditionally wear during Yale’s Class Day and saying “she brought a hat too.”

“A Russian hat,” she said, adding, “If you can’t beat them, join them.”

Maybe this is the Clinton women’s version of Michelle Obama’s famous “When they go low, we go high.”

Nonetheless, the President is spending this Memorial Day honoring fallen soldiers of the United States.

