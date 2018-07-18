Cher Has Recorded an Entire Album of ABBA Covers
By Beth
|
Jul 18, 2018 @ 6:15 PM

Mamma Mia! Cher has taken her role in Mamma Mia 2 to the next level.
After recording a reinterpretation of ABBA’s Fernando for the movie, Cher thought it would be good to represent ABBA to the fullest.
In an interview with Kathie Lee Gifford on Today, Cher said, “After I did Fernando, I thought it would really be fun to do an album of ABBA songs, so I did! It’s not what you think of when you think ABBA, ’cause I did it in a different way.”
You can see Cher in Mamma Mia 2 when it opens this weekend.
Are you ready to hear Cher cover ABBA? What’s your favorite ABBA song?

