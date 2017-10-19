Cher is joining the cast of “Mama Mia: Here We Go Again”!

Cher has confirmed the news on her Twitter account and hinted that she could be singing ABBA’s 1976 hit song “Fernando.” The movie is the sequel to the 2008 musical starring Meryl Streep, Pierce Brosnan, Colin Firth & Amanda Seyfried. Like the 2008 film, the sequel will feature ABBA’s music and, according to Variety, will move back and forth through time to show how the characters’ relationships were formed. “Mama Mia Here We Go Again” is set to hit theaters on July 20, 2018.

I will be there on opening night!!!!

Are you excited to see Cher on the big screen again?

Can’t sleeptomm is 1st daycast did MM1& are 1/2 way through MM2.I did Burlesque4 Lincoln Had Whiskers. ONE GREAT THING.. BENNY❤️FERNANDO — Cher (@cher) October 18, 2017

Worked LATE LAST NIGHT.

Make up/Hair test“CRAZYThen Mark’s 2 Re-Sing FERNANDO.Wasn’t Happy,Feel MUCH BetterMY VERSION IS Me.”GREAT SONG“ — Cher (@cher) October 17, 2017