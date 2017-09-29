Cher’s bio-musical ‘The Cher Show’ will open in New York in 2018

The Cher Show, a musical based on the life and career of the singer and actress Cher, will make its Broadway debut in the fall of 2018.

“My life as a musical on Broadway: It seems crazy, exciting and bizarre – but that’s probably how my life seems to most people,” Cher said in a statement.

The Cher Show will move through the six-decade career of the music and entertainment icon.

The cast of The Cher Show hasn’t been announced as of yet. So far, three different actress are set to play Cher during the various stages of her career.

Would you be interested to see a Broadway show about Cher? Who should play Cher during the various stages of her career?