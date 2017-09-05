Cheryl Burke to return to ‘Dancing With The Stars’

Fan favorite pro Cheryl Burke is coming back next season to battle it out on the dance floor for the coveted Mirror Ball Trophy on “Dancing With the Stars.” An early contender, she took home the Mirror Ball trophy for two consecutive seasons, 2 and 3, with celebrity partners Drew Lachey and Emmitt Smith. Her last competition was with celebrity partner and Olympian Ryan Lochte during season 23 when she came in seventh place.

Dancing With the Stars premieres Monday, September 18, at 8 p.m. ET | 7 p.m. CT on ABC.