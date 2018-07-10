Chick-fil-A Giving Away Free Food Today
By Beth
Jul 10, 2018 @ 2:05 PM

Chick-fil-A will give you a free entree today, Tuesday, July 10 and all you have to do is dress up like a cow.
It’s their Cow Appreciation Day. If you show up at a participating location in a cow outfit or cow related clothing from the time they open until 7:00pm, you’ll score some grub.
This is the 14th year Chick-fil-A has done this promotion. They estimate 1.8 million people took part to get free food last year.
Have you done this in the past? Will you do it today??

