Chick-fil-A is testing new spicy menu

After receiving numerous requests for spicier options from customers, Chick-fil-A is testing out two new spicy menu items, including Spicy Chick-n-Strips and a Grilled Spicy Chicken Deluxe Sandwich, starting in select cities today.

If you want to try the Spicy Chick-n-Strips, you’ll have to go to Philadelphia, Central Texas or South Texas, while the Grilled Spicy Deluxe Chicken Sandwich can only be found in Orlando, St. Louis and Knoxville.

“We hope our guests in the test cities will try the new Spicy Chick-n-Strips and Grilled Spicy Deluxe Chicken Sandwich and let us know what they think – their feedback will help us determine whether or not we will roll out the new entrees nationwide in the future.”

Do you like it hot?