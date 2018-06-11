Child Dead Two Others Injured in Local Mobile Home Fire

One child is dead and two other children are in serious condition after a mobile home went up in flames in West Palm Beach.

The incident occurred Sunday at the Holiday Ranch Mobile home park.

Witnesses told reporters that the father was sleeping inside of the home at the time of the fire and was woken up by a neighbor in time to carry two of the children out of the home, however, one of the children, a 7-year-old girl, remained trapped inside of her bedroom.

“I just know the father was crying out for his little girl” Jonathan Acevedo, another neighbor told reporters. “There was one more left inside he couldn’t get to her it was very sad you could hear the pain in his voice.

The 7-year-old’s 8 and 9-year-old siblings were transported to Burn Unit at Jackson Memorial Hospital in Miami, where they remain as of Monday afternoon.

It is unclear what started the fire or whether there is an ongoing investigation.

