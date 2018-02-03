Children Rescued From Overturned Canoe
By 850 WFTL
|
Feb 3, 2018 @ 3:03 PM

Palm Beach County Fire rescue workers rescued several children from a lake at Okeeheelee Park after the canoe carrying the children overturned.

The incident occurred sometime Saturday afternoon. Not much is known about the incident at this time including what caused the canoe to overturn or how many children were rescued.

This is a developing story and will be updated once more information becomes available.

The post Children Rescued From Overturned Canoe appeared first on 850 WFTL.

Related Content

Lantana Police: Woman Tied Up in Armed Home Invas...
Pensacola Nurse Goes Viral With “Funky Flu” ER War...
Men Attack and Rob Woman holding a Toddler
Grammy Ratings Tank
PBC Yoga Twin Not Guilty of Killing Sister on Maui
Listen: 911 Call in FSU Alcohol Poisoning Death o...
Comments