Chilling Video of Nikolas Cruz Released

“I’m going to be the next school shooter of 2018… My goal is at least 20 people with an AR-15… when you see me on the news, you’ll all know who I am.”

The words of confessed Parkland massacre shooter Nikolas Cruz in a newly released cellphone video created by the suspect prior to the February 14th shooting in which 17 people were killed at Marjory Stoneman-Douglas High School.

In the video he says “it’s going to be a big event’ and names MSD High School as the target.

“You’re all going to die,” he says at the end of the video concluding with ‘Can’t wait.’

At lease one of the family members, Fred Guttenberg, whose daughter Jaime was among those killed, chose not to watch the video when it was released by prosecutors.

