China Urges U.S. to Make ‘Wise Choice’ Ahead of Tariffs

Decision Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is talking trade in China today and the Chinese government urged the U. S. to make a “wise decision,” saying it was ready to respond.

While speaking after a meeting with his counterpart in Beijing, Pompeo said the U.S. trade deficit with China is too high.

State Councillor Wang Yi said there were two choices when it came to the trade issue:

“The first choice is cooperation and mutual benefit. The other choice is confrontation and mutual loss. China chooses the first.”

Will China play fair when it comes to trade?

What do you see as a mutually beneficial trade deal between the U.S. and China?

Will we get there?

