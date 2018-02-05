It’s Chocolate Fondue Day?!?!

February 5th is Chocolate Fondue Day, a made-up holiday that encourages people to get together with friends & family & enjoy a fondue pot of gooey melted chocolate!

Chocolate fondue is the dessert version of the traditional fondue – pieces of bread and vegetables dipped in melted cheese. In chocolate fondue, pieces of fruit, cake or cookies are dipped into sweetened melted chocolate.

Fondue is a communal dish eaten out of a pot that is kept warm with a candle or lamp. The heat keeps the cheese or the chocolate melted and warm. Diners use skewers, toothpicks, or special fondue forks to dip the bread or fruit in the melted cheese or chocolate. Etiquette requires that the dipping instrument is only used to bring the food from the fondue pot to the diner’s plate and that diners never double dip their morsels of food in the cheese or chocolate.

Celebrate this fun holiday with chocolate fondue, of course! Get your friends and family together and indulge in some delicious chocolate fondue. To keep it healthy, offer an array of fruits – apples, strawberries, oranges, bananas – to the diners. You can also add cake, cookies, waffles, marshmallows, and ice cream cubes for everyone to dip in the chocolate.