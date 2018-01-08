Chris Hemsworth is open to more Thor
By Beth
|
Jan 8, 2018 @ 12:16 PM

Chris Hemsworth may not be done with Thor just yet.

After shooting Avengers: Infinity War and the fourth Avengers movie, Hemsworth has fulfilled his contract of playing Thor for Marvel, but in a recent interview, he is open to more.

Hemsworth told IGN, “Two or three films ago, I was like, ‘Ok, a couple more.’ I was enjoying it but I was like – I felt a little restricted. And after this last experience with Taika, and actually these last two Avengers, I feel like we’ve reinvented the character a number of times.” Hemsworth continued, “If I had the opportunity to do it again, I think I’d love to.”

Would you like more Thor in your life?

 

