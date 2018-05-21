Chrissy Teigen Calls Out Husband For Attending BBMAs

Besides being a gorgeous model, Chrissy Teigen is known for calling things as she sees them, usually on her Twitter. So who was her latest victim? None other than her husband, John Legend.

John Legend was at the Billboard Awards last night alone. The couple just gave birth to their second child, so Teigen was home with the kids.

Teigen saw this as a perfect opportunity to roast John Legend. She went on to twitter and posted a photo of her baby in her lap with the TV on in the background that was showing a red carpet interview with Legend. Along with the photo was the caption, “wow didn’t u just have a baby John smh go take care of it !!!!!! disgusting”.

Those are some pretty harsh words, but if you follow Chrissy on Twitter, you know that she was probably just joking and poking fun at any of their haters.

Do you think that all the times Chrissy calls out John shows that they have a fun relationship? Or is it a bad look? Do you and your partner poke fun at each other on social media or is it just a total love-fest?

