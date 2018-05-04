Christina Aguilera Spilled the Actual Tea on Why She Left the Voice

Christina Aguilera finally reveals why she left The Voice. Upon the release of her new album, Liberation, her first in over six years, Aguilera tells Billboard that The Voice was an “energy sucker”.

“It became something that I didn’t feel was what I had signed up for in season one. You realize it’s not about music. It’s about making good TV moments and massaging a story.” Aguilera says about the talent competition.

“I would find myself on that show desperately trying to express myself through clothing or makeup or hair. It was my only kind of outlet.”

Christina is now focused back on the music and has released a new single in conjunction with her album “Liberation” which will be available to fans on June 15th.

Do you have creative limitations on the job? How do you deal with creative restrictions?