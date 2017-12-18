‘A Christmas Story Live’ was a Lump of Coal For Fans

‘A Christmas Story Live’ aired last night on Fox and fans took to Twitter to display their displeasure with the Broadway adaption of the classic Christmas tale.

The live version had Matthew Broderick, Andy Walken, Maya Rudolph, Jane Krakowski, and Ken Jeong playing roles in the live 2 hour version.

Some viewers went to Twitter to say the show was “a train wreck.” Another said the best part of the show was seeing the trailer for the new Hugh Jackman movie, The Greatest Showman.

The live show did have it’s defenders, one viewer wondering, “if you hate musicals so bad, why sit and watch one?”

Did you watch A Christmas Story Live? What were your thoughts?

