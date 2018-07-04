Church puts baby Jesus in a cage as a statement about family separations

The Christ Church Cathedral in Indianapolis exhibited a “symbolic” protest against the Trump administration’s “zero tolerance” immigration policy that led to immigrant children being separated from their parents.

Monday, the church placed their Mary, Joseph, and baby Jesus nativity figures in a cage which they say was an ICE detention cell.

The Christ Church Cathedral named the event the #EveryFamilyIsHoly campaign and its purpose is to “bring awareness to the humanitarian atrocities from our nation’s ‘zero-tolerance’ immigration policies on the border and here in Indianapolis.

Stephen Carlsen, dean and rector of Christ Church Cathedral, told Fox News the demonstration would remain outside the church for “however long it’s needed.”

Mary Joseph and Jesus locked up on monument circle. Christ Church cathedral compares the Christian holy family to the incarceration of immigrant families @WTHRcom pic.twitter.com/WGQDpbJV59 — Rich Van Wyk (@VanwykWTHR) July 3, 2018

