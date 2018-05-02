Clinton impeachment lawyer to replace Trump lead counsel Ty Cobb

Emmett Flood who is known as the defense attorney for Clinton in the impeachment case will replace White House lawyer Ty Cobb, who served as the administration’s point person in dealing with the Mueller Probe.

The Mueller Probe is an investigation into whether Russia interfered in the 2016 Presidential election as well as whether Donald Trump colluded with Russia.

The Russia investigation widely known as the Mueller Probe is lead by former FBI Director Robert Mueller III whose appointed as head of the special counsel in the investigation.

Cobb’s departure is supposedly not a surprise to the White House as he allegedly planned to retire and Flood was interviewed for the position in March of this year.

However, his departure is the latest change of many in Trump’s legal team.

Tuesday, it was reported that Mueller raised the possibility of subpoenaing Trump if he declined to sit down for a voluntary interview.

Ty Cobb reportedly said that an interview with Mueller is not off the table but with new counsel it is unclear whether this notion will still stand.

