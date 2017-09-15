Clowns plan rally to say ‘It’ has cut into business

You had to have a feeling that this was coming. A clown company in New York is planning a rally in front of a movie theater to say that It is costing them business.

John Nelson is a professional clown and runs Clowns In Town with a business partner. Nelson said that his company has had six cancellations in the last week and he’s blaming the scary clown movie for freaking out the public.

Nelson said most clowns get paid on site without a deposit. The cancellations are resulting “in a huge loss to our livelihoods.”

Nelson and his business partner along with other clowns will rally Thursday night at the Union Square Regal Cinemas. They want to raise awareness that clowns are meant to be for joy, not fear.

Are you scared of clowns? Do you think movies like It sully the reputation of professional clowns?