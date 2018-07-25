CNN Airs Secret Audio of Trump and Cohen Discussion

CNN got its hands on and aired audio of a conversation between President Trump and his former lawyer Michael Cohen purportedly surrounding a payment that was never made to a Playboy model alleging an affair with Trump.

The conversation confirms earlier reports that the men discussed buying the rights to the story of former Playboy model Karen McDougal’s alleged affair with Trump.

Cohen tells Trump, “we’ll have to pay,” and Trump is heard telling him, “pay with cash,” though it’s not clear from the muddled sound whether Trump is suggesting paying or not paying.

Trump’s attorney, Rudy Giuliani, had already confirmed the tape’s existence, but said that it would prove to be “powerful exculpatory evidence.” He also waived Trump’s attorney client privilege to allow the tape to be released.

Legal scholars say the tape does not constitute anything illegal or impeachable.

