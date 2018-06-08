CNN is confirming that “Parts Unknown” chef and writer Anthony Bourdain is dead at the age of 61.

According to CNN, Bourdain had committed suicide. “It is with extraordinary sadness we can confirm the death of our friend and colleague, Anthony Bourdain.”

He was in France at the time of his death, working on an upcoming episode the CNN series.

French chef Eric Ripert found Bourdain unresponsive in his hotel room in France where he was working on the 11th season of his CNN series, Parts Unknown.

If you or anyone you know is at risk for committing suicide please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255.

Anthony Bourdain is dead. The chef, storyteller and Emmy-winning host of CNN’s “Parts Unknown” is dead of suicide at age 61. https://t.co/AnLZWqT0DV pic.twitter.com/8puc6bRpIx — CNN Breaking News (@cnnbrk) June 8, 2018

Bourdains death by suicide comes days after fashion icon Kate Spade hanged herself in her Manhattan apartment at the age of 55.

The post CNN: “Parts Unknown” Host Anthony Bourdain Commits Suicide in France appeared first on 850 WFTL.