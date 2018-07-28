Coca-Cola Is Raising Soda Prices; CEO Says Consumers Likely to Feel Effect

Look for the price of Coca-Cola to go up, the company said Wednesday that the price increase would be due to rising freight costs and metal tariffs.

Coca-Cola didn’t mention how much the price will go up or how much consumers can expect to pay, but they did say that the prices would be determined by retailers.

Recently President Trump ordered tariffs on all exports to the United States. The Wall Street Journal cited tariffs on metal exports from China as a reason for the rising cost of the soda.

Are you willing to pay more for your Coca-Cola fix?