Coconut Creek Police Officer Posts Seemingly Violent Comment Against David Hogg

Coconut Creek police officer is under fire over a Facebook comment made under the picture of Parkland shooting survivor David Hogg and other young gun control activists who staged the Publix “die-in” protests in the parking lot and inside the store.

The now-deleted post stated, “Hope some old lady loses control of her car in that lot. Jus saying…..”

Coconut Creek police officer Brian Valenti, 45, allegedly wrote the comment on the Coral Springs/Parkland Facebook page, according to screenshots obtained by the Sun-Sentinel.

Valenti, who has been with the department 23 years, has taken the post down.

HELLO, IS THIS COCONUT CREEK POLICE DEPT? I would like to report a police officer who hopes kids get run over in a parking lot. Can you please fire his pathetic ass TODAY? https://t.co/kGi3uhOuY6 — Britton (literally!) (@brittonbell) May 29, 2018

Rod Skirvin, a union leader tells the Sun-Sentinel Valenti as “distraught” over the incident.

“He feels terrible and is very willing to apologize in person,” Skirvin said. “We are going to speak to the chief on Tuesday when he goes back to work. There will be disciplinary repercussions for him.”

Some are asking that Valenti be suspended or fired.

Publix previously made large donations to the political campaigns of National Rifle Association (NRA) supporters.

