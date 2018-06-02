Coconut Creek police search for two men suspected of posing as officers

Investigators are searching for two men suspected of posing as police officers outside a Publix in Coconut Creek, Florida.

Thursday evening, the two suspects wearing black vests and duty holsters approached a 24-year-old male as he was walking home from the Publix, according to Coconut Creek Police.

The man told police that one of the suspects frisked him and took his ID card.

He said they checked his ID inside their vehicle and then gave it back to him and told him he could go, said police, “when asked for their names and badge numbers, the victim said both suspects refused to give it to him.”

The two suspects reportedly drove a Crown Victoria vehicle with blacked out windows, a spot light and a push bar on the front.

Coconut Creek Police officials do not currently use unmarked black Crown Victoria vehicles and that officers are required to provide their names and badge numbers when asked, whether in uniform or working in plain clothing.

Police are encouraging anyone with information about the two men to call 954-973-6700.

