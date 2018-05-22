Coin Commemorating the US-NOKO Summit Gets Bad Reviews
By 850 WFTL
May 22, 2018 @ 9:03 AM

President Trump will welcome South Korean President Moon Jae-in to a White House meeting today. The get-together comes a few weeks before Trump’s planned summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

The Trump administration is getting bad reviews for its coin commemorating President Trump’s planned summit meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

One side of the coin released yesterday shows Trump and Kim in profile and the other shows Air Force One flying over the White House.

 

 

Many critics are panning the description of Kim as Supreme Leader of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea. Some have also complained because the depiction of Kim shows him with a triple- or quadruple-chin.

