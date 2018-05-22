President Trump will welcome South Korean President Moon Jae-in to a White House meeting today. The get-together comes a few weeks before Trump’s planned summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

The Trump administration is getting bad reviews for its coin commemorating President Trump’s planned summit meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

One side of the coin released yesterday shows Trump and Kim in profile and the other shows Air Force One flying over the White House.

There’s now a White House Military Office coin for the upcoming Trump Kim Jong Un summit. The North Korean dictator is referred to as “Supreme Leader Kim Jong Un.” pic.twitter.com/tFAmE813Y1 — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) May 21, 2018

Many critics are panning the description of Kim as Supreme Leader of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea. Some have also complained because the depiction of Kim shows him with a triple- or quadruple-chin.

The post Coin Commemorating the US-NOKO Summit Gets Bad Reviews appeared first on 850 WFTL.