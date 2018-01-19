Colin Firth says he wouldn’t work with Woody Allen again

Colin Firth has acted in a Woody Allen directed movie once before. He has vowed to never do it again.

Firth starred in the filmmaker’s 2014 flick “Magic in the Moonlight” alongside Emma Stone. He tells The Guardian that he “wouldn’t work with him again.”

The 57-year-old actor is the latest star to voice his disapproval of Allen, whose adopted daughter Dylan Farrow recently came forwarded to reiterate her accusations that he molested her when she was a child.

Other actors from an upcoming Allen movie have vowed to donate their salaries to various charity.

Will anybody ever work with Woody Allen again?

Colin Firth Says He Will Not Work with Director Woody Allen Again https://t.co/WYDOeptmNX — People (@people) January 19, 2018