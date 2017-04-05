A College Has Taken A Page From The Theme Parks!

We want to go back to college and play a sport! Orlando is home to some of the greatest theme parks in the world. The University of Central Florida is now looking to make its own park on campus: the ultimate student-athlete village. As if there wasn’t reason enough to head to UCF for school, the university is upping its game with a lazy river! It’ll be added to “Recovery Cove,” a new village meant to focus on the health of student athletes. It’ll be part of an upcoming $25 million upgrade. According to Associate Athletic Director Andy Seeley, not all faculties mentioned in the planned upgrade are funded yet (sadly this includes the lazy river), but the school paper announced that $5 million will go towards enhancing the student athlete village. An additional $2 million will be for the football expansion, while another $2 million will go towards baseball expansion. $1 million will go to the student athlete nutrition center. UCF Athletic Director Danny White says “we are going to build the finest athletics village in the nation, which will help us recruit and retain championship-caliber coaches and student-athletes to achieve all of our dreams for UCF athletics.”