Comedian apologizes for vulgar Ivanka Trump remark, keeps job at network

Comedian Samantha Bee apologized via Twitter Thursday for her crude remarks about White House aide and first daughter, Ivanka Trump.

I would like to sincerely apologize to Ivanka Trump and to my viewers for using an expletive on my show to describe her last night. It was inappropriate and inexcusable. I crossed a line, and I deeply regret it. — Samantha Bee (@iamsambee) May 31, 2018

TBS also issued an apology shortly after Bee’s Tweet which read,

“Samantha Bee has taken the right action in apologizing for the vile and inappropriate language she used about Ivanka Trump last night. Those words should not have been aired. It was our mistake too, and we regret it.”

TBS did not include anything about Samantha Bee’s job status in the statement as a new episode of the comedian’s Full-Frontal television show is expected at 11 p.m. (ET) Saturday evening.

Many have called for her network, to cancel her show, as ABC recently canceled “Roseanne,” over her controversial Tweets about former White House advisor Valarie Jarrett, sparking heavy debate over an alleged “double standard,” when it comes to Democrats and Republicans.

On Friday, President Trump spoke out about the heated “double standard” issue via Twitter, as well as called for the firing of Samantha Bee for her vulgar comments.

Press Secretary Sarah Sanders spoke about the heavily debated “double standard” issue Wednesday’s at the White House daily press briefing acknowledging Roseanne’s comments were wrong but also pointed out the “media bias.”

Additionally, Sanders also released a statement about Comedian Samantha Bee following her comments towards Ivanka Trump.

