Comedian Samantha Bee called President Trump’s daughter and White House senior adviser Ivanka Trump a “feckless” c-word on her TBS show “Full Frontal.”

The comedian’s profanity about Ivanka Trump was based on her opinion that Ivanka is failing to take action to stop the separation of undocumented families.

The post Comedian calls Ivanka Trump the C-word appeared first on 850 WFTL.