Comedy Central extends Trevor Noah’s ‘Daily Show’ contract through 2022

Trevor Noah’s contract as host of The Daily Show has been renewed for another five years. Noah has been at the helm of Comedy Central’s flagship show since September 2015, when he took over from Jon Stewart. Under the terms of the deal, Noah will stay on as host, writer and executive producer of The Daily Show and will produce and host annual year-end specials, starting this year. By extending Noah’s contract, Comedy Central is signaling its confidence in the South African comedian, who was subjected to intense scrutiny after inheriting The Daily Show seat from Stewart.

