Coming/Going on NetFlix this month

What are you planning on binge-watching on NetFlix this month? Here’s what’s coming & going in June!
Arriving in June
June 1
-
Assassination Games
Blue Jasmine
-
Busted! (Season Finale)*
-
Disney’s 101 Dalmatians
-
George Balanchine’s The Nutcracker
-
He Named Me Malala
-
Joseph Campbell and the Power of Myth
-
Just Friends
-
Miracle
-
National Treasure
-
Nick and Norah’s Infinite Playlist
-
November 13: Attack on Paris*
-
Outside In
-
Righteous Kill
-
Rumor Has It
-
Singularity
-
Taking Lives
-
Terms and Conditions May Apply
-
The Boy
-
The Covenant
-
The Departed
-
The Prince & Me 4: The Elephant Adventure
June 2
-
The King’s Speech
June 3
-
The Break with Michelle Wolf (Streaming Every Sunday)*
June 5
-
Marvel Studios’ Thor: Ragnarok
June 7
-
Hyori’s Bed & Breakfast: Season 2 (Streaming Every Thursday)
-
The Night Shift: Season 4
June 8
-
Alex Strangelove*
-
Ali’s Wedding*
-
Marcella: Season 2*
-
Sense8: The Series Finale*
-
The Hollow*
-
The Staircase*
-
Treehouse Detectives*
June 9
-
Wynonna Earp: Season 2
June 10
-
Portlandia: Season 8
June 14
-
Cutie and the Boxer
-
Marlon: Season 1
June 15
-
La Hora Final
-
Lust Stories*
-
Maktub*
-
Set It Up*
-
Step Up 2: The Streets
-
Sunday’s Illness*
-
The Imaginarium of Doctor Parnassus
-
The Ranch: Part 5*
-
True: Magical Friends*
-
True: Wonderful Wishes*
-
Voltron: Legendary Defender: Season 6*
June 16
-
Grey’s Anatomy: Season 14
-
In Bruges
June 17
-
Club de Cuervos presenta: La balada de Hugo Sánchez*
-
Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.: Season 5
June 18
-
Encerrados
June 19
-
Hannah Gadsby: Nanette*
June 22
-
Brain on Fire*
-
Cooking on High*
-
Derren Brown: Miracle*
-
Heavy Rescue: 401: Season 2*
-
Marvel’s Luke Cage: Season 2*
-
Us and Them*
June 23
-
Disney’s Tarzan
June 24
-
To Each, Her Own (Les Goûts et les couleurs)*
June 25
-
Hotel Transylvania: Season 1
June 26
-
Secret City*
-
Star Wars: The Last Jedi
-
W. Kamau Bell: Private School Negro*
June 29
-
Churchill’s Secret Agents: The New Recruits*
-
GLOW: Season 2*
-
Harvey Street Kids*
-
Kiss Me First*
-
La Forêt*
-
La Pena Maxima
-
Nailed It!: Season 2*
-
Paquita Salas: Season 2*
-
Recovery Boys*
-
TAU*
June 30
-
Fate/EXTRA Last Encore: Oblitus Copernican Theory*
-
Mohawk
Also in new in June:
-
iZombie: Season 4
-
Life Sentence: Season 1
-
Supergirl: Season 3
A * denotes a Netflix original
Leaving in June
Leaving June 1
-
50 First Dates
-
8 Mile
-
Gridiron Gang
-
J. Edgar
-
Men in Black
-
My Left Foot
-
Neerja
-
Out of the Dark
-
Princess Kaiulani
-
The Angry Birds Movie
-
The Brothers Grimm
-
The Spy Next Door
-
The Young Victoria
-
Training Day
-
Untraceable
-
Vice
-
What Our Fathers Did: A Nazi Legacy
-
While You Were Sleeping
Leaving June 2
-
Shark Men: Season 3
Leaving June 8
-
Grace of Monaco
Leaving June 9
-
The Trials of Muhammad Ali
Leaving June 10
-
Bonnie & Clyde
Leaving June 15
-
Drillbit Taylor
-
Naz & Maalik
-
The Giver
-
The Great Gatsby
-
Underdogs
Leaving June 16
-
Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown: Seasons 1-8
-
Backstreet Boys: Show ‘Em What You’re Made Of
-
Curious George
-
Super
Leaving June 18
-
Cedar Cove: Seasons 1-3
Leaving June 20
-
Cake
Leaving June 21
-
Baby Daddy: Seasons 1-6
Leaving June 22
-
Sin City: A Dame to Kill For
Leaving June 23
-
Curious George 3: Back to the Jungle
Leaving June 25
-
Marvel Studios’ Captain America: Civil War
Leaving June 26
-
Alpha and Omega
Leaving June 29
-
Bad Grandpa .5
Leaving June 30