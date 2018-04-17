Composite Sketch of Suspect Who Allegedly Threatened Stormy Daniels Unveiled
By 850 WFTL
|
Apr 17, 2018 @ 11:03 AM

The attorney for porn star Stormy Daniels, who alleges she had a one night stand with Donald Trump over a decade ago, continues to be a thorn in the president’s side.

Michael Avenatti says his client has helped create a a composite sketch of the man who allegedly threatened her to keep quiet about her alleged single sexual encounter with Trump back in 2011….allegedly warning her it would be a shame to leave her little girl without a mother.

“My client sat down with Lois Gibson. She’s the foremost forensic artist in the world,” the lawyer stated Monday morning on CNN. “She has a world record for the number of IDs.”

“A composite sketch has been produced. We’re going to be releasing that tomorrow (Tuesday) along with a significant reward asking that the public come forward. We are very close to identifying this individual.”

Avenatti revealed the sketch Tuesday morning.

Avenatti hopes the public “will recognize the individual and someone will come forward with information leading to his identity.”

He declined to answer when asked if he and Daniels had brought the sketch to the police.

