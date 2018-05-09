Confirmation Hearing Today For First Woman to Head CIA
CIA director nominee Gina Haspel who is “tough on terrorists” faces a tough confirmation hearing in the Senate today.

Haspel is a veteran CIA operative and would be the first woman to head the CIA.

Her background will come under close scrutiny in the hearing before the Senate Intelligence Committee.

Critics have questioned Haspel’s role in enhanced interrogation after the 9-11 terror attacks.

President Trump tweeted this week that Haspel has come under fire because she was “too tough on terrorists.”

If confirmed, Haspel would replace Mike Pompeo, who recently became secretary of state.

