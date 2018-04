A severe thunderstorm warning remains in place and a tornado warning for the southern portion of Palm Beach County and northern part of Broward County has expired.

The National Weather Service confirmed a report of a tornado over Godfrey Road in Coral Springs. (Radar)

if you find yourself in a tornado warning, move to a safe room or underground shelter.

