A special Congrats to our very own Joyce Kaufman for moving up to #70 in the 2018 Talkers Heavy Hundred! Joyce continuusly makes this list each year and climbs a little higher each time! We are proud to call Joyce Kaufman one of our own at News/Talk 850WFTL!

Read the entire 2018 Talkers Heavy Hundred Now.

