Congress Wants to Put a Bunch of Money Into the Search for Aliens

Federal funding may be on the way to help us learn if aliens exist. The United State House of Representatives has proposed a bill for $10 million that would help search for techno signatures, such as radio transmissions, in order to meet the NASA objective to search for life’s origin, evolution, distribution, and future in the universe.” says astronomer Jill Tarter told The Atlantic.

Tater was the director for SETI for 35 years until 1992 when the NASA program was shut down. SETI was an initiative that used two radio telescopes that combed the cosmos from California and Puerto Rico searching for extraterrestrial lifeforms.

If the bill passes Tater is excited about the federal funding saying, “Earthlings everywhere are fascinated with this search and care about the answer. “The probability of success is difficult to estimate; but if we never search, the chance of success is zero.”

