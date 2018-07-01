Democratic Congresswoman Maxine Waters, of California, took her criticism of President Trump’s policies to another level over the weekend. At a Saturday rally in Los Angeles to protest Trump’s immigration policies, Waters told her supporters that people who want to harm her will need to “shoot straight because there’s nothing like a wounded animal.”

The comments came just days after Waters canceled speaking engagements in Alabama and Texas due to death threats. The threats resulted from the Congresswoman encouraging opponents of Trump’s immigration policies to challenge and harass Cabinet members.

That led to Trump tweeting:

Congresswoman Maxine Waters, an extraordinarily low IQ person, has become, together with Nancy Pelosi, the Face of the Democrat Party. She has just called for harm to supporters, of which there are many, of the Make America Great Again movement. Be careful what you wish for Max! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 25, 2018

At a town hall meeting in Ingelwood, California in 2017, Waters also criticized Trump’s former National Security Advisor, Michael Flynn, when she heard a popping sound during a public appearance. She told that crowd, “I don’t know what the sound was. But whoever it is, if it’s a shot, you better shoot straight!”

The post Congresswoman Challenges Trump Camp After Receiving Death Threats appeared first on 850 WFTL.