Congresswoman Challenges Trump Camp After Receiving Death Threats
By 850 WFTL
|
Jul 1, 2018 @ 2:03 PM

Democratic Congresswoman Maxine Waters, of California, took her criticism of President Trump’s policies to another level over the weekend. At a Saturday rally in Los Angeles to protest Trump’s immigration policies, Waters told her supporters that people who want to harm her will need to “shoot straight because there’s nothing like a wounded animal.”

The comments came just days after Waters canceled speaking engagements in Alabama and Texas due to death threats. The threats resulted from the Congresswoman encouraging opponents of Trump’s immigration policies to challenge and harass Cabinet members.

That led to Trump tweeting:

At a town hall meeting in Ingelwood, California in 2017, Waters also criticized Trump’s former National Security Advisor, Michael Flynn, when she heard a popping sound during a public appearance. She told that crowd, “I don’t know what the sound was. But whoever it is, if it’s a shot, you better shoot straight!”

