A few construction workers in Fort Pierce are being seen as heroes after their quick actions helped save a couple from a burning vehicle after a crash.

The incident occurred Monday around 2:35 p.m. on the intersection of Kings Highway and Indrio Road. The couple

Anthony Kobb who was working to repair the road with his crew said they witnessed what happened after the crash and though no one knew what they were running towards, they wanted to help..

“We heard a big boom and you see a fireball coming down the road,” Kobb told our news partners at CBS12.

“I was petrified,” he said. “Seeing that car spin and flip. Walking over not knowing what they would look like.”

“Our first thought was to run over and make sure everyone was alright,” Jonathan Rivera, another member of the construction crew said.

Kobb said they were able to pull a woman out of the vehicle but she was unconscious. The driver was conscious but had to be cut from the car due to the seat-belt.

Moments after the construction workers freed the couple, the whole car caught fire.

Emergency crews say if it wasn’t for the construction workers, the situation could have had a completely different outcome.

The couple was taken to a local hospital, however, their conditions are unknown at this time.

The post Construction Workers Save Couple from Burning Vehicle appeared first on 850 WFTL.