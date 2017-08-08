Copper cocktail mugs may cause food poisoning

If a Moscow Mule is your favorite summertime drink be forewarned, you may get food poisoning. Health officials are warning that foods below a pH of 6.0 should not come into contact with copper or else. Cocktails like the Moscow Mule, which are widely served in copper mugs and include lime juice, fall far below this standard.

That’s OK, bartender, you can make my Moscow Mule in a glass pitcher & serve it with a straw!

Here’s a great video on how to make a Moscow Mule, just remember to use a glass!