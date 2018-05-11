One person is in custody following a reported shooting in Palmdale, California.

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputies swarmed Highland High School and Manzanita Grade School after receiving multiple 911 calls about a man possibly armed with a rifle.

At least one person was injured as of 7:30 a.m. and drove themselves to the hospital, according to sheriff’s officials.

The L.A. County Sheriff’s Department confirmed the shooting and the arrest.

The school was been placed on lock down.

DEVELOPING: Reports of school shooting at Highland High School in Palmdale, California. https://t.co/CzbxT0zBQH pic.twitter.com/oH1tBziHq1 — Fox News (@FoxNews) May 11, 2018

#BREAKING Numerous 911 calls to police about incident at #Highland High School in Palmdale. pic.twitter.com/x4usgAFYuB — FOX 11 Los Angeles (@FOXLA) May 11, 2018

The post Cops Swarm California High School After Reports of Active Shooter, One Person in Custody appeared first on 850 WFTL.