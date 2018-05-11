Cops Swarm California High School After Reports of Active Shooter, One Person in Custody
One person is in custody following a reported shooting in Palmdale, California.

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputies swarmed Highland High School and Manzanita Grade School after receiving multiple 911 calls about a man possibly armed with a rifle.

At least one person was injured as of 7:30 a.m. and drove themselves to the hospital, according to sheriff’s officials.

The L.A. County Sheriff’s Department confirmed the shooting and the arrest.

The school was been placed on lock down.

