Cops Swarm California High School After Reports of Active Shooter, One Person in Custody

One person is in custody following a reported shooting in Palmdale, California.
Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputies swarmed Highland High School and Manzanita Grade School after receiving multiple 911 calls about a man possibly armed with a rifle.
At least one person was injured as of 7:30 a.m. and drove themselves to the hospital, according to sheriff’s officials.
The L.A. County Sheriff’s Department confirmed the shooting and the arrest.
The school was been placed on lock down.
