Cops Swarm California High School After Reports of Active Shooter

Authorities are responding to reports of an active shooter on campus at Highland High School in Palmdale, California, officials said Friday.

At least one person was injured as of 7:30 a.m. and drove themselves to the hospital, according to sheriff’s officials.

DEVELOPING: Reports of school shooting at Highland High School in Palmdale, California. https://t.co/CzbxT0zBQH pic.twitter.com/oH1tBziHq1 — Fox News (@FoxNews) May 11, 2018

