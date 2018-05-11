Cops Swarm California High School After Reports of Active Shooter
By 850 WFTL
|
May 11, 2018 @ 11:03 AM

Authorities are responding to reports of an active shooter on campus at Highland High School in Palmdale, California, officials said Friday.

At least one person was injured as of 7:30 a.m. and drove themselves to the hospital, according to sheriff’s officials.

