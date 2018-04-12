Coral Springs Police Release Composite Sketch of Assault Suspect

Coral Springs police have released a composite sketch of a man wanted in connection with two attempted sexual batteries that have the city on edge.

The latest incident happened early Monday as the female victim was walking along Wyndham Lakes Boulevard South was grabbed from behind and pushed to the ground.

Police say fortunately, the victim kicked the man and screamed for help and was able to escape.

The assailant fled east on Wyndham Lakes Boulevard to Coral Ridge Drive.

Police said a similar attack was reported Feb. 24 in the Wyndham Lakes community.

Coral Springs police believe the attacker is trying to sexually assault the women.

People who live in the area say they are very concerned and are watching out for one another.

“I’m keeping my eyes open,” one man said. “We’re just really concerned about it.”

Anyone who recognizes the man in the sketch is asked to call police at 954-346-1300 or Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.

