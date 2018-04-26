Cosby attorney says “the fight is not over”
Thursday, a jury found  Bill Cosby guilty on three counts of felony aggravated indecent assault.

But one of Cosby’s attorneys says the “fight is not over” and that they plan to appeal the guilty verdict.

The 80-year-old comedian faces a maximum sentence of 10 years and a fine of up to $25,000 on each count.

Watch: (Cosby attorney speaks out after guilty verdict.)

The post Cosby attorney says "the fight is not over" appeared first on 850 WFTL.

